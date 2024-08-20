Deputies: Shots fired at Residence Inn 

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about shots fired at the Residence Inn on Wayne Mills Place in Valencia at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to radio dispatch traffic, a male suspect fired shots into the business at an unknown time. Dispatch traffic indicated that a 9mm semiautomatic firearm was recovered from the scene, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

At the time of this story’s publication, no suspects had been arrested and no injuries were reported, according to Sgt. Gage, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who declined to provide his first name.

The investigation remained active as of the publication of this story.