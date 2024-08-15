Deputy OK after fight with possible theft suspect, investigation ongoing 

A fight involving a sheriff’s deputy and a possible theft suspect Tuesday near the Valencia Town Center is under investigation, but neither party required medical attention, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The fight occurred in the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, near Valencia Boulevard, at about 2:34 p.m. on Thursday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station. He said a call for service was reported in that area regarding a possible petty theft, but the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a deputy-involved fight with a petty theft suspect on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway in Valencia. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a deputy-involved fight with a petty theft suspect on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway in Valencia. 081524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

One person, a woman in her 20s, was detained following the altercation, but Jensen could not confirm whether an arrest was made.

First responders were called to the scene, according to Jensen, but no medical aid was provided.