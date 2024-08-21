Dustin Roberto, L.A. County Fire firefighter, dies 

Family members are reeling from the loss of active-duty Los Angeles County firefighter-paramedic Dustin Roberto, who died from stage 4 multi-system neuroendocrine cellular cancer on Aug. 10 at the age of 34.

Roberto, a Santa Clarita native who graduated from Canyon High School, leaves behind a wife, Mariah, who is expecting their first child, a son, in December. They wed in June 2023.

According to Roberto’s father, Joe, Roberto was dedicated to his career, and that dedication never waned despite the obstacles.

“He tried to be a firefighter for eight years. Finally, he went to paramedic school, and then he got hired in Denver, Colorado. He was there for about five years, then he got a chance to get to L.A. County, where he always wanted to work,” Joe said. “Even in January of this year, he and his partner were involved in a head-on collision, and were both pinned in the vehicle. He got the Jaws of Life, and rescued his partner.”

Roberto, who in his final days lived in Goodyear, Arizona, would commute to work in L.A. County for six days straight, then would be home for another six days straight.

“He loved doing what he did, and that’s why they did it. He was able to buy a really nice home there. When he was diagnosed and he was not going to live any longer, the Phoenix, Goodyear and L.A. County fire departments all got together, and they escorted him home,” Joe said. “He got to ride with the lights and sirens one last time. We’re really grateful that they did that for him, and L.A. County has really gone above and beyond to do whatever they could to help.”

Courtesy of Joe Roberto.

According to Joe, the L.A. County Fire Department chipped in and bought everything on Mariah’s baby registry.

The community has also shown its support, and has donated to the family’s GoFundMe to alleviate any financial burdens.

“He knew a lot of people in Santa Clarita. There’s going to be a flag ceremony for him at Station 93 on Sept. 6, and we’re going to have a Celebration of Life for him at New Life Church on Sept. 7,” Joe said. “He never really talked about himself — it was always about other people. He loved the people he worked with. This one lady said that Dustin cared for her husband, and even though her husband passed away, she’ll never forget the compassion he had. She said that Dustin would always be her hero.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/support-dustin-and-mariah-robertos-fight-against-cancer.