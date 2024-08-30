Fire Department responds to report of potential drowning  

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported that firefighters responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Magnolia Lane in Stevenson Ranch regarding a potential drowning.

No information was available regarding the nature of the call other than it was believed to have been a near-drowning incident at a pool.

The call was reported at 10:29 a.m., according to fire officials.

Radio dispatch traffic indicated the child was being airlifted from a nearby landing spot at the end of Poe Parkway.

The patient’s status is unknown, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who were also assisting in the call.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.