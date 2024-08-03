High heat expected in SCV starting Sunday 

The Santa Clarita Valley is set to experience another period of high heat starting from Sunday to Wednesday, according to Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Lund said there is currently an excessive heat watch in place that could turn to an advisory or a warning as Sunday approaches.

Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits in the SCV and could reach up to 106 degrees starting this weekend, Lund said.

“You should start to see a trend upwards in temperatures each day due to a high-pressure system to the east,” Lund said Friday in a phone interview.

Overnight lows during that time are expected to be in the 70s.

The hottest day is expected to be Tuesday, she added. Normal temperatures for this time of year in the SCV tend to be in the mid-90s.

“Be careful of anything that might produce fires,” Lund said. “It’s pretty dry out there.”

A 3-acre fire broke out in Castaic late Friday afternoon that was eventually put out by L.A. County Fire Department personnel.

The Department of Public Health recommends the following during periods of extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are “cracked” or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets and outdoor workers and athletes.

Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

Cooling centers offered by the city of Santa Clarita can be found at the following library branches:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St.

Valencia Branch, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd.

Santa Clarita residents can also visit The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, which offers public skating sessions and 54-degree temperatures inside. The Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, is also open.