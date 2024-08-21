Lackey bill enables law enforcement to seize illegal cannabis 

News release

Operating under the auspices of enabling legislation by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, the Department of Cannabis Control and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, as part of the statewide Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force, recently executed an operation to capture illicit cannabis operators.

“Residents need to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods, and consumers need to have confidence in the safety of the products they purchase,” Lackey, R-Palmdale, a retired California Highway Patrol sergeant and a member of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, said in a news release.

“Legal cannabis businesses pay taxes and follow the law. My legislation gives the Department of Cannabis Control the authority to enforce the law,” Lackey added.

Assembly Bill 1126, signed into law in 2023, grants seizure authority for counterfeit packaging bearing the universal cannabis symbol.

On July 17, CDTFA spearheaded an inspection across 11 stores in Los Angeles’ Toy District. The operation seized over 2,279,900 contrabands, 31 banker-sized boxes and garbage bags filled with illicit cannabis, along with 32 containers of illegal tobacco products.

“The new seizure authority provided by AB 1126 was pivotal in the success of this operation, showcasing the state’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the legal cannabis market and ensuring consumer safety,” said the release from Lackey’s office.