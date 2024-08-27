Newhall School District to discuss state test scores 

With the new school year up and running, school districts across the state are starting to get the data from state testing that took place in the spring.

The Newhall School District is set to discuss those preliminary results for the 2023-24 school year at Tuesday’s governing board meeting.

According to the presentation set to be delivered on Tuesday, the district saw 67% of students meet or exceed expectations in English, while 64% did so in math. Students in grades 3-6 at elementary districts take the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress in both subjects.

Students in fifth grade also take the California Science Test, with the district showing 55% meeting or exceeding expectations.

The district saw a rise from the 2022-23 testing period in students earning proficiency in both math and science, while English stayed at the same rate.

The data from the state testing provides the following info, according to the presentation:

Student progress relative to grade level content standards as measured by an adjudicated source.

Broadly identifies individual students’ areas of growth and need.

Trends of growth or areas of need across student groups.

Efficacy of teaching practice and instructional programs.

Includes two of the criteria used for Reclassification of English learner students.

Public reporting informs education policy and practice.

The California Department of Education has yet to publicly release statewide scores from the 2024 spring testing period.

Tuesday’s meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administrative office located at 25375 Orchard Village Road. To attend via Zoom, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/88060771044.