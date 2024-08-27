Newly appointed Rio Norte assistant principal resigns 

Less than a week after being appointed to the role, James Webb has resigned as assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High, according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials.

James Webb. Courtesy photo.

Webb will return to his previous role at the district office, according to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district.

Webb was appointed by the district’s governing board to the assistant principal job last week, just over a year after he resigned as a member of the board. Two other appointments were made last week to fill open principal slots in the district.

According to governing board President Linda Storli, Webb has elderly family members who need help, and he realized it was “too much to have him committed to the junior high.”

“It’s not like a teacher,” Storli said in a phone interview. “It doesn’t stop when the school day is done.”

Board member Joe Messina added he wishes Webb “all the best, and hopefully his situation gets better.”

Webb resigned from the board in May 2023, citing a need to spend more time with his family. He had been elected in 2020 after nearly 20 years working for the district.