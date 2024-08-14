Reported pursuit from Antelope Valley results in three detained in SCV 

A pursuit that reportedly started in the Antelope Valley ended with three suspects being taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Wednesday near the southbound Highway 14 off-ramp at Via Princessa, according to eyewitnesses and first responder radio dispatch traffic.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel followed the suspects from Palmdale going south on the highway, according to first responder radio traffic. The vehicle began to yield near Via Princessa and Golden Valley Road, according to radio traffic.

Three suspects in a pursuit that reportedly started Wednesday afternoon in the Antelope Valley and ended in the Santa Clarita Valley were detained by law enforcement personnel and caused traffic to be backed up on the southbound Highway 14. Courtesy photo.

According to a report from the scene, LASD and California Highway Patrol personnel coordinated in making the felony stop.

Traffic was blocked while the suspects were being detained but the roads were eventually reopened.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said the pursuit was being handled by the Lancaster station. A spokesperson from that station was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon to comment on the incident.