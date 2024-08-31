Robert Lamoureux | Sticker shock on water main replacement 

Question: We recently discovered we have a galvanized pipe that is going to fail at any time. The line provides water for our landscaping in the front and back of our home. It was originally our main water line, but we rerouted our house plumbing 20 years ago and it now connects to our home in a different location.

Our water main to the street is still galvanized. We got a quote to replace and fix the landscaping line and water main and we are having sticker shock. I think most of the pricing is reasonable except water main replacement. We have used this plumber before and he does good work. Do you think we should get a second opinion?

— Tina B.

Answer: Tina, thank you for writing in and being a loyal Signal reader. Seems a little pricy, though I haven’t seen the full site and the workload needed to complete the job. I would recommend getting two more estimates, both from licensed and insured plumbers. I’ve included two companies, both located here in town. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].