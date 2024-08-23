Saugus school district announces facility needs community meetings 

The Saugus Union School District announced Thursday that community meetings will be held beginning next week related to the district’s facility needs.

There have been seven meetings scheduled, with each being held in a “hybrid” format, meaning there will be in-person sessions at both the district office and two school sites. Each meeting will also be broadcast via Zoom.

The district office is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford.

The governing board approved a resolution on Aug. 1 ordering that a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

“To provide the community with facts regarding SUSD school facilities presented during the July 30 and Aug. 1 governing board meetings, we have established community meeting events,” the district said in a news release.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 28: 6:30 p.m. at Mountainview Elementary (22201 W. Cypress Place) and Skyblue Mesa Elementary (28040 Hardesty Ave.). Zoom link: saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89768693357.

Thursday., Aug. 29: 10 a.m. at West Creek Academy (28767 West Hills Drive) and Charles Helmers Elementary (27300 Grandview Drive). Zoom link: saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88651386264.

Thursday, Aug. 29: 6:30 p.m. at Plum Canyon Elementary (28360 N. Alfred Way) and Cedarcreek Elementary (27792 Camp Plenty Road). Zoom link: saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83039186301.

Friday, Aug. 30: 8:30 a.m. at Tesoro del Valle Elementary (29171 Bernardo Way) and North Park Elementary (23335 W. Sunset Hills Drive). Zoom link: saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81779591983.

Tuesday, Sept. 3: 9:15 a.m. at James Foster Elementary (22500 Pamplico Drive) and Emblem Academy (22635 W. Espuella Drive). Zoom link: saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88320656152.

Monday, Sept. 23: Noon at Rio Vista Elementary (20417 Cedarcreek St.) and Rosedell Elementary (27853 Urbandale Ave.). Zoom link: saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89211909518.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: 6 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary (23670 Newhall Ranch Road) and Highlands Elementary (27332 Catala Ave.). Zoom link: saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82940169970.

“Information included in the presentation will be regarding our seismic/earthquake needs, our security needs, our accessibility (ADA) needs and our needs for high-quality learning spaces to meet the demands of new statewide programs,” the release added.