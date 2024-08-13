Shelter officials temporarily move operations to Castaic  

The Santa Clarita Valley’s new $16 million homeless shelter, which opened in May, has temporarily moved its beds to the Rodeway Inn following a flooding problem, according to officials.

Bridge to Home officials were not available Monday to answer questions but distributed a statement via email Tuesday asking the community for support due to a sprinkler pipe bursting.

“Last Friday, our beautiful new shelter experienced a major flood due to a sprinkler pipe bursting, causing us to temporarily close the facility and move residents to a local hotel,” according to the statement sent out via email. “It has been a very tough few days, but our staff and partners have worked diligently to create a safe place for our residents at the new location and restore a calm environment for all.”

A staff member at the Castaic hotel confirmed Monday that about three dozen rooms have been booked through Sunday, and there have been no issues.

At the shelter, fans could be heard blowing in the lobby and drying things out Tuesday afternoon, with a security guard watching the area but no signs of staff or programming.

“During this time, we are asking our community for support in the following ways:

Laundry gift cards (Bubbles Laundromat Santa Clarita at 23760 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 near our administrative office); gas or Uber gift cards; Walmart or Ross gift cards; and meals.”

A representative for Intertex, the contractor for the project, was not immediately available Tuesday.

Shelter officials included a link to help with meals available in their email: bit.ly/4fU6tI6.

The Rodeway Inn is located at 31558 Castaic Road. The shelter can be reached by phone at 661-388-3002.