Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating missing hiker 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a hiker who was reported missing in Castaic two weeks ago.

Rafael Orozco Bravo, 45, was last seen Aug. 3 at around 9 p.m. near the 39000 block of Golden State Highway. He is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic man weighing around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans and he has a burn scar on his chest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.