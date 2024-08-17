Blog

Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating missing hiker 

Rafael Ortega Bravo was last seen Aug. 3 in Castaic. Photo courtesy of LASD.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a hiker who was reported missing in Castaic two weeks ago. 

Rafael Orozco Bravo, 45, was last seen Aug. 3 at around 9 p.m. near the 39000 block of Golden State Highway. He is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic man weighing around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans and he has a burn scar on his chest. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.   
 
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

