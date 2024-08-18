Small brush fire breaks out in Newhall 

A small brush fire broke out near Newhall Avenue and the State Route 14 freeway on Sunday, according to Imy Valderrain, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Valderrain said the Fire Department was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:46 p.m.

“It was a quarter-acre, light to medium brush, and it was just creeping along the freeway,” said Valderrain.

Traffic was diverted on both the northbound and southbound State Route 14 freeway exits to allow firefighters to put out the fire.

Officer Kravig, California Highway Patrol traffic management spokeswoman, could not confirm the duration of the closure at the time of this story’s publication. As of 1:14 p.m. all lanes were open.

There were no structures threatened or injuries reported. According to first responder radio dispatch traffic, forward progress on the fire was stopped at approximately 12:55 p.m.