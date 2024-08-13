Brush fire breaks out near Newhall Avenue

By Lucas Nava and Katherine Quezada

A brush fire broke out near Newhall Avenue and the State Route 14 freeway and grew to nearly 3 acres on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“I have us dispatched at 4:38 p.m., on scene at 4:45 p.m.,” said Fire Department spokesperson Luis Garcia. “It’s a quarter-acre, medium brush, and air tactics are being used.”

The 2.8-acre fire was listed as “first-alarm,” as of the publication of this story, according to Garcia. No injuries have been reported.

According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Eddie Pickett, forward progress on the fire was stopped shortly after 5 p.m., and one lane on the freeway was closed for firefighter safety. Traffic on Sierra Highway was redirected to the recently opened Needham Ranch Parkway.

Agua Dulce residents Freddy Estrada and his son Michael Estrada Beck were heading home when they witnessed a large cloud of smoke overcome them and multiple other drivers on State Route 14. Michael, who wants to pursue a firefighting career when he’s older, told his father to take the nearest exit so he could witness firefighters fight the blaze.

The flames grew in size and a trailer truck parked on Sierra Highway almost caught fire, said Freddy, but personnel with the Fire Department were able to handle it before it consumed the large vehicle in flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Video of the Brush Fire that broke out on Monday afternoon near State Route 14. Courtesy of Freddy Estrada.