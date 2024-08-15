Surgical Treatments for Obesity: Weighing the Pros and Cons 

Obesity is a severe health condition that continues to affect millions of people to this day. One in eight people globally are obese. Children are affected, too—around 160 million kids and adolescents aged five to 19 years old live with obesity. (1)

Many people resort to surgical treatments for obesity. But while they may offer lasting benefits, not one is without risks. So, before you consider surgery, you must understand each option’s pros and cons, which you’ll learn in this article.

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

This is one of the most common types of bariatric surgical procedures. It involves permanently removing a large portion, typically 80%, of your stomach to create a smaller, tube-shaped pouch. The size limits the amount of food you can eat.

For more in-depth information, you can check out a detailed guide to gastric sleeve surgery. It’s better to know more about the nitty-gritty before making a decision.

Pros:

You could lose a significant amount of weight after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. Experts from the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery say that some patients may lose 50% of excess weight within 18 to 24 months post-surgery. Patients generally have a lower risk of nutritional deficiencies, too. (2)

Some even claim it improves conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea. Plus, compared to other surgeries, it’s less restrictive regarding diet and typically has a shorter hospital stay.

Cons:

Like any surgery, the common risks include infection and bleeding. If you don’t change your lifestyle, you might regain weight, too. Acid reflux is also a potential downside, while in rare cases, food may leak out of your stomach.

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Gastric bypass, also known as Roux-en-Y, is a more complex procedure that changes how your stomach and intestines connect. It reduces the size of your stomach and bypasses a portion of your small intestine.

Pros:

Similar to gastric sleeve surgery, you may lose a lot of weight through gastric bypass surgery. It could lead to considerable improvements in health conditions as well—some people even go into remission from diabetes. Your quality of life could also improve, and you might live longer.

Cons:

It’s a major surgery with potential risks, some manageable, like infections and blood clots, and others severe, like bowel obstruction, hernias, and gallstones. You might also develop nutritional deficiencies or dumping syndrome, which causes unpleasant symptoms after eating. After your gastric bypass surgery, you’ll also need close postoperative care.

Adjustable Gastric Banding

An adjustable gastric banding is one of the less invasive surgical treatments for obesity. A band is placed around the top part of your stomach to create a smaller pouch.

Pros:

It’s less invasive since portions of your stomach or intestines won’t be removed or divided. It can also be reversed if you’re not satisfied with the results. Moreover, the procedure has a lower risk of complications after surgery, and you’re also less likely to have nutritional problems afterwards.

Cons:

While an adjustable gastric band procedure may be ideal for those who prefer non-invasive treatments, it still has its disadvantages. Firstly, you might lose less weight from it than with other surgeries. Secondly, the band can slip or erode. You could also need adjustments, and it might not be a long-term solution for everyone.

Biliopancreatic Diversion With Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS)

BPD-DS is a complex surgery that involves both stomach reduction and changes to your intestines. It’s usually for people with severe obesity.

Pros:

You not only lose a lot of weight, but you may also see long-term improvements in metabolism and blood sugar levels. In some cases, diabetic patients could have a total remission long after the surgery. The larger gastric sleeve you’re left with also allows you to eat slightly larger meals.

Cons:

Despite the 1% fatality of BP-DS, you may have nutritional deficiencies and might experience diarrhea and anastomotic leaks. The other risks are similar to other bariatric surgical procedures: wound infection and excessive bleeding are some of them. (3)

Liposuction

Liposuction is a body contouring procedure that removes fat from specific areas. It’s still one of the most in-demand surgical treatments for tackling overweight and obesity, with 2023 seeing 347,782 liposuction procedures performed. (4)

Pros:

Liposuction may be effective for fat from body parts that can’t be reduced by diet and exercise alone. But aside from potentially removing excess weight, it could also improve your body shape and boost confidence.

Cons:

It doesn’t lead to significant weight loss and doesn’t address the root causes of obesity. There are other risks, too, like contour irregularities where your skin might appear bumpy or withered. Also, if large amounts of fat are removed, you may become prone to heart or kidney problems due to sudden fluid shifts.

Factors to Consider Before Surgery

Before you decide on surgical treatments for obesity, talk to a mental health professional first. Their expertise will help you choose what’s best for your condition. Get yourself a strong support system, too. After your procedure, you’ll be amazed at how much your loved ones can lift your spirits and lend a helping hand. Their small gestures can make a positive difference during your recovery.



Like any medical procedure, financial considerations are important. Bariatric surgeries come with a price tag, usually between USD$ 17,000 to USD$ 26,000. That said, weigh the costs of your surgery, including hospital stays, anesthesia, and post-surgery care. Don’t forget to factor in your potential time off work as well. (5)

Conclusion

Looking to shed those extra pounds fast? Surgical treatments for obesity might be your ticket. Each option has its own set of pros and cons, so you must weigh them carefully before making your choice. Take your time to explore what works best for you.

While surgery can be a powerful tool in your weight loss journey, it’s not magic. You still need to tackle excessive weight by committing to a healthy diet, regular exercise, and positive behavioral improvements. Stick with it, and you’ll be living with a healthier weight in no time!