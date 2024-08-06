Three dead, 1 transported following collision on I-5 

Three people died and one was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle collision on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Monday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol and the L.A. County Fire Department officials.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were still under investigation and no information about the cause was immediately available, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“At this point, there’s three (dead on arrival) and one critical en route to Henry Mayo,” said Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters, adding that the department was first notified of the incident at 4:33 p.m. and arrived on the scene 12 minutes later.

CHP officials were called at 4:40 p.m. about a vehicle that went over the side of southbound Interstate 5 south of Templin Highway, with officers arriving at 4:54 p.m., according to CHP Officer A. de los Reyes, who declined to give his first name.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.