Tree catches fire on Sierra Highway 

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to Sierra Highway and Via Princessa at 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday after reports came in of a tree on fire in a parking lot, according to Fred Fielding, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:21 p.m. Fielding said the fire did not look like it would grow.

No structures were reported to be threatened, and no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.