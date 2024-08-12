Ukraine, Russia Trade Blame After Fire at Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

Ukraine and Russia traded blamed on Sunday for a massive fire that erupted at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the largest in Europe — in southern Ukraine, a region currently occupied by Russian forces.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that its experts spotted “thick dark smoke” coming from the northwestern area of the plant on Sunday after hearing multiple explosions.

The IAEA said there is no risk of elevated radiation levels and no impact on nuclear safety so far. Both the Ukrainian and Russian governments have also reported no sign of elevated radiation levels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed “Russian occupiers” for the fire and accused Moscow of trying to use the nuclear plant to “blackmail Ukraine, all of Europe, and the world.”

“We are waiting for the world to react, waiting for the IAEA to react,” Zelenskyy stated on X.

“Russia must be held accountable for this. Only Ukrainian control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP can guarantee a return to normalcy and complete safety,” he added.

Footage posted by Zelenskyy showed a plume of black smoke rising from one of the plant’s cooling towers, with fires visible at its base.

“Currently, radiation levels are within norm. However, as long as the Russian terrorists maintain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal,” Zelenskyy said.

However, Russia accused Ukrainian forces of starting the fire. The state-owned Rosatom alleged that Ukraine fired two military drones against one of the plant’s cooling towers on Sunday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Rosatom called the drone attack “an act of the nuclear terrorism on behalf of the Ukrainian authorities.” It alleged that Ukraine had been carrying out attacks against the plant and the city of Energodar — where the plant is located — since it fell under Russian control in 2022.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Kremlin-installed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to increase security measures during a meeting about the incident.

“Numerous decisions were made that allow us today to work safely in the Zaporozhye Region and to timely eliminate all difficulties that are posed by our enemy,” he stated.

The IAEA said it received information that a drone allegedly struck one of the plant’s cooling towers, causing multiple explosions. The safety of six units in the plants, which are now in shutdown, has not been impacted.

IAEA Director General Grossi condemned the attack, saying that any military action against the plant violates the five concrete principles established at the U.N.’s Security Council last year.

“These reckless attacks endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident. They must stop now,” Grossi said in a statement.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. On July 11, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its military and other unauthorized personnel from the plant and immediately return it to Ukraine.

The resolution was approved with 99 votes in favor, nine against, and 60 abstentions. The countries voting against included Russia, Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Zelenskyy indirectly acknowledged that Ukraine was conducting a military offensive in Russian territory after Moscow reported forces launching attacks in the Kursk region since Aug. 6.

Military experts said the action could be intended to draw Russian reserves away from intense fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, while a Ukrainian presidential adviser suggested that it may strengthen Kyiv’s hand in any future negotiations with Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Ukraine was committing terrorist attacks with its incursion in Kursk.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.