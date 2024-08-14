US approves nearly $20 billion weapons sale to Israel 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

The United States is moving ahead with the sale of almost $20 billion in arms to Israel, including fighter jets and missile launchers, which is expected to boost the Jewish state’s military capabilities.

The secretary of state approved the sale and Congress has been notified about the deal, according to a Tuesday press release by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2029, with the total cost estimated at $18.82 billion. The deal includes the purchase of up to 50 new F-15IA multi-role fighter aircraft as well as Mid-Life Update modification kits for 25 existing F-15I multi-role fighter aircraft.

“Incorporating F-15IAs into the Israel Air Force’s fleet of fighter aircraft will enhance Israel’s interoperability with U.S. systems and bolster Israel’s aerial capabilities to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats.”

Other components sold include 120 F110-GE-129 engines, 320 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile launchers, 180 Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System devices, and 75 Active Electronically Scanned Array radars.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” the release stated.

Boeing has been selected as the prime contractor of the deal. Implementing the sale will result in the assignment of five U.S. government representatives and a U.S. contractor representative to Israel for around eight years.

During this period, these representatives will assist in modifying the F-15I+, offer security for classified equipment, and provide necessary technical assistance and training.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the release said. “There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

The secretary of state also separately approved the sale of other defense equipment, including modified Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, 120mm High Explosive Mortar Cartridges, 120mm Tank Cartridges, and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

“AMRAAMs are a key aerial combat capability used to defend against airborne threats, such as the missile and drone salvo launched at Israel on April 14,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a release.

The sale of arms is happening months after the Biden administration had delayed the delivery of certain munitions to Israel in May. The delay was initiated as the administration expressed concerns about a large-scale Israeli military incursion into Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

In June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that U.S. military aid for Israel was progressing as it “normally would,” except for a shipment containing bombs.

Last week, President Joe Biden vowed to back Israel in the ongoing conflict. “We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again,” he said in an Aug. 6 X post.

“We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing.”

The United States earlier sent the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group near the region where Houthi terrorists have attacked commercial shipping vessels. The country also dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Mediterranean.

On Sunday, the Pentagon said it would be deploying the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia to the Middle East, armed with more than 150 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.