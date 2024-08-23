Veteran organization to hold motorcycle fundraiser 

Santa Clarita Valley residents will have the chance to ride into Mint Canyon Moose Lodge on Sept. 14, where Blue Star Ranch will host its inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Fundraiser.



For those interested in bringing their motorcycles, the entry fee is $25 for riders and $15 for passengers. The entry fees include lunch, a poker hand and entry into the motorcycle competition. There will also be live music from rock tribute band The Remedy.

But attendees do not need to have a motorcycle to join the event, according to the Blue Star Ranch website.



The entry fee to enter the poker competition is $20 per hand. The best hand will win $100, and the worst hand will win $50.



All of the funds will be going toward supporting veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder at Blue Star Ranch.



Blue Star Ranch, which opened in 2014, is a nonprofit organization that specializes in offering mental health resources to veterans with PTSD through equine-assisted therapy.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. for attendees to check in, with riders set to start their route at 10 a.m.



More information about the event can be found at bluestarranch.org/events-motorcycle-poker-ride.