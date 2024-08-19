Ways to Obtain Citizenship by Investment in Turkey 

There are several ways to obtain Turkish citizenship by investment. The choice depends on your preferences and plans for the future. Citizenship by investment Turkey is a great way to improve your life and well-being. In this country, you will have many opportunities to reach a new level of prosperity, start a successful business, or travel to 110 countries around the world without a visa.

Three Legal Ways to Become a Citizen of Turkey by Investment

Compared to other countries experiencing an economic downturn, Turkey has a prosperous economy and steady GDP growth of about 5% per year. One of the reasons is investments in the country, including those received through the citizenship by investment program. Astons will guide you through all the stages of obtaining citizenship and help you choose the best property for investment. Turkish legislation offers three options for investment, and you can choose one depending on your life and business plans:

Buy Property for $400,000

You can buy residential or commercial property in Turkey for $400,000. There are no other restrictions for this condition. Choose any region, including highly attractive coastal towns. You can buy several apartments instead of one luxury villa. You can move the whole family to a beautiful place, or you can rent it out. Also, after three years, you can sell the property for an even higher price.

Create a Company to Employ Turkish Citizens

You can launch your business project in Turkey. Since the country’s economy is on the rise, you will get a good profit, and your investment will quickly pay off. The main condition for obtaining citizenship is the creation of at least 50 jobs for which you will hire Turkish citizens.

Make a Cash Investment of $500,000 or More

If you do not want to start your business, you can invest in the capital of a Turkish company. The investment amount must be at least $500,000, but you can also consider two other options:

Making a bank deposit of the same amount for a period of 3 years or more.

Buying government bonds with the same investment amount and term.

Since Turkey is interested in attracting large investments, it creates ideal conditions for obtaining citizenship. To make the process of applying for and receiving a passport smooth and fast, use the services of Astons. In this case, your investment plan will be implemented as efficiently as possible, and all legal procedures will be followed carefully and to the smallest detail.