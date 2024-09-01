1 dead after collision on Sierra Highway 

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of Sierra Highway, south of Quinn Drive at approximately 8:49 p.m. on Sunday.

A gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma was driving southbound in the No. 2 lane of Sierra Highway, just south of Quinn Drive when an unidentified Hispanic male was walking in the opposite direction of traffic and struck by the front of the truck, according to a CHP report.

The pedestrian was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck is reported to not have any injuries, according to the CHP report.

Alcohol and drugs are not listed as possible factors involving the crash.

The crash is still being investigated. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the CHP Newhall-area office at 661-600-1600.