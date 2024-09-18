Blue Star Ranch kicks off poker run fundraising event 

Rev your engines — Blue Star Ranch’s kick-off poker run is the start of an annual tradition, where all proceeds will benefit the ranch and its therapy programs for veterans.

Blue Star Ranch, which was founded by executive director Nancy Pitchford-Zhe and her husband, John, strives to provide equine-assisted therapy for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Registration began at 9 a.m. at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge, and riders were expected to come back between 2 and 3 p.m. The entry free included lunch, a poker hand and an entry in the “Best in Show” motorcycle contest.

Three bikers won first, second and third place for their motorcycles by other participants on Saturday, Sept. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

For $25 per rider and $15 per passenger, participants stopped at the following locations in the 70-mile trek to the Antelope Valley: From Moose Lodge to Jack’s Place in Leona Valley, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552 in Palmdale, River’s End Pub and BBQ, and back to the Moose Lodge.

“We do equestrian therapy with therapy horses and a therapist for veterans with PTSD. We put them through a 10-week course, and we chart them in six categories when they come in: anger, anxiety, sleeplessness, nightmares, coping skills and communication skills. After the 10 weeks, we have a 35 to 50% reduction rate in symptoms,” Pitchford-Zhe said.

According to Pitchford-Zhe, the therapy is successful since veterans are able to spend time outside with the animals, and are not pressured to speak about their time in the service.

Pitchford-Zhe, and other volunteers, spent roughly six months of planning and passing out 500 fliers to get the word out to ensure that Saturday’s event was a success.

Mike Salinas, left, along with Nancy Pitchford-Zhe and John Zhe, check in bikers during the kick-off poker run on Saturday, Sept. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Barn director Mike Salinas, who joined the ranch five years ago as a veteran, encourages veterans to give the ranch a chance.

“I’m a veteran — I had PTSD and that’s how I found this place, and I went through the program. My main thing that I try to add is for all veterans to come down here and give it a try. You might like it, you might enjoy it, and if you don’t, that’s OK. At least try — it’s worth a try to try to get help,” Salinas said.

Salinas had no prior experience in taking care of horses, but now considers it to be an integral part of his life.

“It’s therapeutic. I just loved it so much. It was weird because I had no idea if I was going to even enjoy it or not, but I ended up really liking it. Now it’s like my life,” Salinas said.

Bikers gather at Mint Canyon Moose Lodge to start the poker run to raise funds for Blue Star Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

With Saturday’s fundraising event being the start of a new tradition to raise money for the ranch, Pitchford-Zhe encourages residents to donate in the meantime to help upkeep their services.

“[Residents] can check out our website and then donate online. We are a nonprofit that is all volunteers. The only one who gets paid in our organization, our programs, is the therapist.”

To donate, visit www.bluestarranch.org