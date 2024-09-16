Blog

Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of DUI after 3-vehicle crash 

Signal file photo of CHP Newhall office
A Canyon Country man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of DUI after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 5, according to CHP officials. 

The collision was reported to have occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Calgrove Boulevard, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area station. 

In an email, Greengard wrote that the driver of a Volkswagen sedan was determined by responding officers to be under the influence of alcohol, leading to his arrest. The man was booked for felony DUI due to the injuries sustained by the other people involved, according to Greengard. 

There were no transports reported from the scene of the collision, according to Saadullah Sheikh, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. 

The man was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody as of this story’s publication. 

