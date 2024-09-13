Castaic pursuit ends in crash in Valencia 

A pursuit that originated in Castaic resulted in a crash at the intersection of The Old Road and McBean Parkway in Valencia early Friday afternoon, according to first responder radio dispatch traffic.

According to the Citizen app, Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies received a report of a man with an ax who attempted to charge at another person at Millbrook Place and Alton Way in Castaic. A pursued ensued.

According to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center, the pursuit resulted in a crash, as CHP officers assisted Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units once the suspect entered the freeway.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the suspect fled southbound on Interstate 5, eventually exiting at McBean Parkway.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle is described as an SUV. A CHP vehicle was seen being towed from the scene. A gurney was also present at the scene, but it is unknown how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries. No transports were reported, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Neither the CHP nor SCV Sheriff’s Station officials made any additional information available at the time of this story’s publication.