CHP: Disabled vehicle causes three-car crash on Highway 14 

A three-car crash on Highway 14 Tuesday morning resulted in a man being taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with significant injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The initial call went out around 3:55 a.m. regarding a disabled vehicle blocking lanes on the southbound side of Highway 14, south of Via Princessa, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall Area Office.

While officers were responding to the call, they received word that the disabled car, a tan 2000 Honda sedan, was struck by a Nissan Altima and then sideswiped by another Honda sedan before the original disabled vehicle became stranded in the middle lanes, facing traffic.

There was no suspicion of drugs or alcohol as factors in the crash, according to officials.

The parties involved were believed to be early-morning commuters from the Antelope Valley.

The crash involving the Nissan and the original disabled vehicle was significant, according to the officers who responded to the scene, with one noting the trunk of the Honda had been pushed into the back seat.

The driver of the Honda, who was in his vehicle at the time of the collision, is reported to have sustained major injuries. He was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“All lanes were temporarily blocked to move the vehicle to the right shoulder. Afterward, the two right lanes were closed for approximately 45 minutes to aid in the investigation,” Greengard wrote Tuesday.