City begins upgrades at Old Orchard Park 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia, and the community is invited to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Originally developed in 1968 as part of the Valencia master plan, Old Orchard Park is one of the city’s oldest parks, serving as a gathering place for families, students and residents for decades.

Situated on 5.4 acres, and adjacent to Old Orchard Elementary School, the park is set to receive a significant transformation aimed at modernizing its facilities and enhancing its offerings for the future, said a news release from the city.

The planned upgrades include new playground equipment with shade structures, an ADA-compliant restroom building, pickleball court overlay on the existing basketball court, as well as a brand-new multisport court that offers a variety of recreational games and opportunities for friends and family.

Old Orchard Park is located at 25023 Avenida Rotella, Valencia.

The renovation is expected to be completed by summer 2025. For more information about the Old Orchard Park expansion, contact Katie Knybel at [email protected].