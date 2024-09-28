City to honor sidewalk poetry winners 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Wednesday to celebrate the Sidewalk Poetry winners for 2024.

This year’s contest brought together poets from across the community, each contributing their unique voice and perspective to the beloved civic art initiative of Sidewalk Poetry, said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The winning poems will be engraved into sidewalks throughout the city.

To celebrate this year’s winners and their creative accomplishments, the Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony is scheduled to be held on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall. This event will feature live readings from the winning poets as they bring their written words to life.

The winning poets are Garry Gay, Katherine Denzin, Edward Huddleston, Deborah Kavis, Vivianna Guzman, Kara Monson, Scarlett Dougherty, Wendy Fontaine, Forbes Black and Joshua Rundus. Their poems will be stamped into the community’s sidewalks as follows:

• Garry Gay: Railroad Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive.

• Katherine Denzin: McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane.

• Edward Huddleston: Dickason and Smyth Drive.

• Deborah Kavis: 27858 Bloomfield Court.

• Vivianna Guzman: Newhall Ranch Road and Santa Clarita Parkway.

• Kara Monson: 28460 Haskell Canyon Road.

• Scarlett Dougherty: Fig Court and Hazel Street.

• Wendy Fontaine: Jakes Way (Eastbound near the Highway 14 overpass).

• Forbes Black: Jakes Way and Sandy Drive (Westbound).

• Joshua Rundus: Jakes Way and Sandy Drive (Westbound).

For additional information about the project, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at [email protected].