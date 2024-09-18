City to host Make a Difference Day Oct. 26 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, and is looking for enthusiastic residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.

Make a Difference Day is an opportunity for volunteers ages 5 and up to help make a direct and positive impact on organizations that benefit our community, said a news release from the city.

Some of the projects that volunteers will get to contribute to include: preparing for the opening of Family Promise’s new transitional housing; assembling cabinets, sorting and organizing supplies for the Boys and Girls Club; participating in painting projects at city parks; installing sand at the Newhall Park playground; enhancing ARTree Community Arts Center’s facility; or painting a barn and nurturing therapy animals at Straightening Reins.

Make a Difference Day will kick off at 8 a.m. with breakfast and a welcome by Mayor Cameron Smyth at the City Hall parking lot (23920 Valencia Blvd). After this short program, volunteers will drive to their respective volunteer projects. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

For more event information and to register to volunteer, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact 661-250-3708 or [email protected].