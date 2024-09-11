COC board set to approve oversight committee members 

The Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, is set at Wednesday’s meeting to approve appointments to the bond oversight committee.

The committee, required by law to oversee the expenditure of bond measure funds, has vacancies created by the departures of two members, Fred Arnold and John Estrada. The former was the chair of the committee, and currently chairs the COC Foundation, and recently saw his first term expire, while Estrada, representing the local business community, recently resigned.

Arnold has since reapplied to represent a district support organization. He is recommended for approval along with Brent Wright, who is applying to be an at-large community representative.

Also running for a seat on the board of trustees in the November election, Arnold would have to step down from the oversight committee, if approved, should he win that election.

A third candidate, Kenny Navarette, also applied as an at-large representative but is not recommended for approval by COC interim President David Andrus.

“The president does not recommend Mr. Navarrete at this time based on the application as he does not yet have the experience necessary to effectively contribute to the mission and charge of the committee,” reads the agenda item.

According to the agenda item, each member appointed to the committee serves an initial term of two years and can serve no more than three consecutive terms. The committee meets twice per year and produces an annual report on the projects undertaken using bond measure funds.

Measure E was passed by voters in 2016, allotting $230 million to the district to upgrade and construct classrooms and facilities and improve earthquake safety.

Applications were due by Aug. 30.

In his application, Arnold, a 30-year veteran of the mortgage business, said he wants to “help provide the community and the college the checks and balances so critical when it comes to the taxpayer monies” and “give back to a community that has given me so much.”

Wright, recently retired global director of aerospace strategy for PPG Industries and a COC student during the summer term, said in his application that he is interested in seeing the college thrive and supporting good stewardship of taxpayer funding. He said he has no prior public sector experience.

Navarrete is a current COC student and part of the college’s TECH club who said he is “committed to the success and integrity of our community’s educational institutions.” He added that he has no direct involvement in a business, but has “developed a strong understanding of the financial stock market, including how companies are valued and how to assess their potential for future profitability.”

“My knowledge in this area involves analyzing financial statements, understanding market trends and evaluating the long-term viability of investments,” Navarrete wrote in his application.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is an item related to supporting a statewide bond measure benefiting K-12 and community college districts that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. Proposition 2 would provide $1.5 billion to community college districts and follows a $15 billion bond measure for K-12 and community college districts that was unsuccessful in 2020 and a $2 billion bond measure in 2016 that was successful.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, room 301, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. To view the meeting virtually, visit tinyurl.com/mstyd5da.