COC board to appoint new member 

While the election for four seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees is still seven weeks away, one of the two open seats is scheduled to be decided on Wednesday via an appointment.

The board, which oversees College of the Canyons, is set to vote on three candidates for the seat representing Trustee Area 5. Joan MacGregor had held that seat for 31 years before resigning in August.

A special election could not be held to fill the seat because MacGregor hadn’t resigned by the deadline to consolidate it with the upcoming Nov. 5 general election. She told the crowd in attendance at one of her last meetings that she had intentionally done that because, from her experience, more people are inclined to apply for a seat rather than campaign for one.

The other seat that is currently open was vacated by Chuck Lyon in time for it to be included in the election.

The three candidates are: Jason Abrahamson, Carlos Guerrero and Tony Maldonado.

Wednesday’s special meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, room 301, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

To watch the meeting virtually, visit canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/89465320577.

Abrahamson

Currently the vice president of information technology and infrastructure at The Guitar Center Co., Abrahamson has served on the Bridge to Home board of directors, including as vice president.

He said in his application that he has been a “firm believer” in the community college district since its conception under former Gov. Pat Brown.

“For some, community college gives students the training they need to grow in their career, for others, it’s the gateway to a lifelong love of education,” Abrahamson wrote.

He added that he was the first in his family to go to college, attending multiple community colleges before venturing to a four-year university.

“Community colleges were there for me when I needed it. We have an opportunity to further expand to reach more students with innovative trade programs, and four-year extension programs,” Abrahamson wrote.

Guerrero

A professor at Los Angeles City College, Guerrero has also been active at Golden Oak Community School, serving on the school site council and as a teacher assistant volunteer.

He said in his application that a 30-year career in teaching has given him a “deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today’s diverse student population.”

“I believe my extensive experience in higher education, particularly in supporting student access and success, aligns closely with the mission of community colleges,” Guerrero wrote.

He added that the community college system’s crucial role in providing “accessible, quality education to a wide range of students, including those who are historically underrepresented in higher education” is what draws him to it.

He listed the following as key issues for a community college board member to address: equity and access; academic excellence and innovation; student success and retention; community engagement; data-driven decision making; and diversity and inclusion.

Maldonado

The executive creative director for Insignia Entertainment, Maldonado said in his application that he has experience in both the United States and the United Kingdom as a public advocate for both community causes and education governing bodies.

“I am seeking appointment to the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees because I am dedicated to expanding access to higher education,” Maldonado wrote. “I believe community colleges are essential in providing equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their backgrounds.”

He said his experience has shown that education can be transformative “when institutions foster inclusive and supportive environments.”

Maldonado’s role with various organizations both here and across the pond has led him to focus on transparency and stakeholder accountability, he added.

“My approach focuses on creating a supportive, accessible, and inclusive educational environment where every student has the resources they need to succeed,” Maldonado wrote. “I value open dialogue, actively listening to various perspectives, and building consensus to make informed decisions that benefit the community.”