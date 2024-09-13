COC to host free financial aid workshop 

News release

The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash for College” workshop event, providing students and parents with information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.

The “Cash for College” workshop is scheduled 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

“We hope this workshop will be helpful to new students and their families as they navigate the financial aid process,” Tom Bilbruck, financial aid director at the college, said in a news release.

At the event, representatives from the college’s Financial Aid Office will be on hand to assist students and families with a variety of common questions regarding the steps needed to apply for aid, as well as how to navigate the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The “Cash for College” event is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in all COC student parking lots for this event.

For more information, email contact [email protected], call 661-362-3242 or visit www.canyons.edu/money4college.