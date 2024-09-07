Blog

Deputies respond to afterschool dustup at Saugus 

Deputies respond to reports of a fight at Saugus High School on Friday, Sept. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said there were no arrests and no indication of any weapons after a group of juveniles were seen fighting Friday afternoon outside Saugus High. 

Station officials indicated reports on social media had exaggerated an altercation between students around 3 p.m., and there were no reports of serious injuries. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed there was no call for a medical response to the campus.  

The initial reports involved a group of students who were fighting near the 21900 block of Centurion Way. 

Picture of Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS