Deputies respond to afterschool dustup at Saugus 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said there were no arrests and no indication of any weapons after a group of juveniles were seen fighting Friday afternoon outside Saugus High.

Station officials indicated reports on social media had exaggerated an altercation between students around 3 p.m., and there were no reports of serious injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed there was no call for a medical response to the campus.

The initial reports involved a group of students who were fighting near the 21900 block of Centurion Way.