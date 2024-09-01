Deputies respond to armed fight   

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a large fight in a parking lot where a suspect was armed with a knife on the 26200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and deputies were notified that approximately “10 to 15 people were fighting in a parking lot,” said Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the station.

The suspect was described as “a heavier set male Hispanic [who] was wearing no shirt and black shorts … he was trying to stab people with a knife,” she said.

After deputies conducted their investigation, no knife was recovered from the scene and it was deemed a battery incident, she added.

At least one person from the fight was detained but information regarding any arrests was unavailable, according to Villalobos.

No injuries we reported.