Deputies respond to armed fight   

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a large fight in a parking lot where a suspect was armed with a knife on the 26200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.  

The incident took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday and deputies were notified that approximately “10 to 15 people were fighting in a parking lot,” said Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the station.  

The suspect was described as “a heavier set male Hispanic [who] was wearing no shirt and black shorts … he was trying to stab people with a knife,” she said.  

After deputies conducted their investigation, no knife was recovered from the scene and it was deemed a battery incident, she added.  

At least one person from the fight was detained but information regarding any arrests was unavailable, according to Villalobos.  

No injuries we reported.  

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

