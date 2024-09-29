Blog

Deputies respond to woman brandishing knife 

Deputies responded to reports of a woman brandishing a knife in Canyon Country on Sunday morning shortly after 8:40 a.m.  

The reports were of a woman brandishing a knife at the Vallarta shopping center located on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, said Sgt. Robert Wilkinson, a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Wilkinson added the woman was evaluated and seemed to be having an apparent mental health issue. It is unknown if a weapon was recovered at the scene, he added, and the woman was taken from the scene by emergency medical technicians.  

No arrests were made.  

