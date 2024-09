An earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.7 struck near Malibu just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, was centered about 7 kilometers — approximately 4 miles — north of Malibu, at 7:28 a.m.

The quake was felt in areas throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.