Elks Lodge hosts annual car and bike show to support local charities  

Members of the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379 on Sierra Highway were all-hands-on-deck for their biggest annual car and bike show to date, held on Saturday and aimed to raise money for local charities in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Over 50 vehicles ranging from classic cars to sports, motorcycles, and one large trailer caught the gaze of over 1,500 attendees throughout the day-long event. Some took selfies, while others appreciated the roaring engines.

The event, which had many car enthusiasts attend, also served as the biggest fundraiser for the Elks Lodge so they could acquire the funds they need for the organization and numerous other local charities, said Wayne Edwards, exalted ruler of the organization.

Bridge to Home, Child & Family Center and other organizations have been assisted in the past with the annual event, he added.

“It all depends on where the needs are,” Edwards said. Throughout the 57 years of the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge, the organization has donated a total of $1.2 million to local organizations, he added.

A chili cook-off, live music, freshly cooked barbecue, and a boutique with vendors selling a wide range of items were among the many fun things attendees could indulge in, making it a family-friendly event for all ages.

Although not everyone could make monetary donations, many others donated their time and provided a helping hand, which is “just as valuable,” said Edwards. “It’s exciting to come in and have one common goal, [and ask] ‘What can we do for others?’”

Elks member Michelle Hundt became a part of the organization after her father died two years ago. As she was selling stained glass pieces and other fun items, experiencing the event was bittersweet for her.

The car and bike show was a “father and daughter thing” Hundt and her father did every year for a decade, which now carries a lot of fond memories.

“I have pictures upon pictures of my dad when he was a teenager, and the cars that he owned,” she said, reminiscing. “Cars were real important to my dad. When I see different cars that my dad owned [here] it’s so heartwarming and it’s like my dad is here, too.”

Elks member Michael McKesson, who joined the organization four years ago for its philanthropic mission, was on barbecue duty, feeding the large crowd of people.

“[The Elks] do such good things, all the money that comes in, most of it goes out. It’s awesome,” he said happily. A highlight for him throughout the day was “connecting with the community who came out to watch these beautiful cars.”