Firefighters dealing with brush fire near freeway 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a brush fire reported south of the Calgrove Boulevard exit of Interstate 5, in the Newhall Pass.

The incident was first reported around 11:51 a.m. Monday with smoke showing from a stretch of land between the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 and the southbound lanes of Highway 14.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around noon and the incident was described as a quarter-acre fire with two small spots in light grass, according to Fire Department spokesman Geovanni Sanchez.

There was no report of injury or damage. The fire was reported as out as of 12:11 p.m.

The original cause of the incident was not available.