Friday night fights lead to no arrests

Deputies responded to two separate fights on Friday that led to no arrests, according to Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The first incident occurred on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway at 5:25 p.m. in Valencia involving two to three people. During the altercation, one person suffered injuries to the face and was bleeding, said Villalobos.

According to an online crime reporting app, the altercation involved a knife, but no weapon was recovered at the scene of the incident, she confirmed.

It is unknown what led to the altercation between the parties. The individuals involved were non-desirous of pressing charges, so no arrests were made, she said.

The second incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. and it was a large fight at a park located on the 29000 block of Garnet Canyon Drive, in Saugus.

Deputies were dispatched to reports of “50 to 60 people at the location, with approximately 20 people fighting. Cars and juveniles all over the road,” Villalobos said.

It is unclear if the incident is linked to the ongoing Friday night disturbances that have occurred after local high school football games at the In-N-Out on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The group of juveniles dispersed before deputies arrived, said Villalobos. No additional information was available.