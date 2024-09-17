Garcia cosponsors Stopping Sexually Violent Predators Act 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has cosponsored H.R. 6382, the Stopping Sexually Violent Predators Act, in response to the news of Christopher Hubbart, the “Pillowcase Rapist,” being set for release again into Los Angeles County .

“Hubbart, convicted for raping dozens of women, has violated his previous conditional releases multiple times, yet he’s still being pushed back into our communities,” said a news release from Garcia’s office.

“Allowing predators like Christopher Hubbart to be released into our neighborhoods is outrageous,” Garcia said in the release. “This is someone who’s already shown he can’t be trusted to follow the conditions of his release, and yet the system continues to fail by letting him return to Los Angeles County. We have to stop this cycle and protect our families. This bill will make sure taxpayer dollars aren’t being used to support the release of these violent offenders outside of secure facilities, and we’re holding states accountable for reporting them properly to federal authorities.”

H.R. 6382 blocks federal Medicare and Medicaid funds from being used to pay for services to sexually violent predators unless they’re in correctional or secure medical facilities. It also requires states to report convicted SVPs to the Department of Justice for federal review, ensuring stricter oversight and greater protection for communities.

An L.A. County Superior Court hearing is scheduled Oct. 1 in Los Angeles to determine whether Hubbart will be released to live in the Antelope Valley community of Juniper Hills.