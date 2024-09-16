Hart dance team to host youth clinic 

News release

The award-winning Hart High School dance team is hosting a youth clinic on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18 and no previous dance experience is required.

Participants will also have the opportunity to perform with the team at the Hart varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 18. The cost of the clinic is $40. For more information and to register, visit www.hartdanceteam.com/bulletin-board.

The 11-member Hart dance team is highly competitive and has won numerous awards at competitions throughout Southern California and beyond. The dancers on the team train intensely at school and their outside studios. They train in ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, tap and hip-hop.