Human Ummah Foundation youth present to first responders  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez and L.A. County Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Short heard presentations from some of the Muslim community’s youth at the second annual Human Ummah Foundation event on Sunday at the sheriff’s station.

Vice President Masis Hagoblan, Director Gloria Mercado-Fortine and Director Bruce Fortine of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation were also in attendance.

The Human Ummah Foundation is a local nonprofit that aims to bridge the SCV’s Muslim community with other communities, foundations and organizations. Last year, Abdo Jaber helped organize the event for the first time and hopes to keep this event going every year.

Diez said the event is held to recognize the future leaders of SCV and hear about local hot topics that affect the community.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez and Abdo Jaber with the Human Ummah Foundation speak about the second annual Human Ummah Foundation event on Sunday. 091524 Maya Morales/The Signal

“We want to focus on our young future leaders, or upcoming leaders within the Muslim community,” said Diez.

Seven youth members of HUF waited eagerly in their seats to hear their name be called to present the topics they wanted to bring attention to. The presentations covered the topics of Islamophobia, consequences of defunding the police, rising crime rates, how Islam teaches people to treat others, and how first responders help create a safe and fair community.

“Most often you are the first point of contact in a moment of crisis, how you set your tone for how individuals will be treated in their vulnerable moment,” said Duaa Elfarra. “If any sort of bias, whether it’s implicit or explicit, enters the interaction you have with another person, it not only damages the trust, but it also can have serious consequences regarding public safety.”

The youngest presenters – Zayaan Medhi, Nabeel Mehdi and Ebrahim Abdoush – focused on how first responders protect the community. Both Mehdi brothers discussed how crime rates have been increasing and the number of active officers has been decreasing. They said having plenty of officers would help the community stay safe again and defunding law enforcement would have negative consequences.

Abdoush’s presentation discussed how first responders keep communities in order, and said that, without them, everyone would be able to get away with what they wanted.

The older presenters focused their presentations on how important it was to act with compassion and not with fear.

Deena Jaber said she wanted everyone to consider how to be there for each other through their everyday moments.

Presenter Jahan Syed speaks about how the media can portray the Muslim community in a bad perspective and the mental affects it has on the community at the Human Ummah Foundation event on Sunday. 091524 Maya Morales/The Signal

Jahan Syed talked about how the portrayal of the Muslim community in the media affects people’s mentality.

“It makes you feel like people automatically think the worst of you just because you’re Muslim. I’m just a regular person. But what people see on TV, people think I’m dangerous,” said Syed.

Syed added it is easy to feel bad about oneself when everyone is making hateful comments toward his community. He wants to be treated like a regular kid who has hopes, dreams and struggles.

“We need to start seeing more positive stories so that we can be proud of who we are and not feel like we’re always under a spotlight of something bad,” said Syed.

Presenter Izzah Saleem speaks about how first responders help create safe and supportive community environments at the Human Ummah Foundation event on Sunday. 091524 Maya Morales/The Signal

Izzah Saleem said in her presentation that the first responders played a direct role in not only safety but also how the community connected to Muslims.

“You’re providing students with role models and demonstrating that you care about them,” said Saleem. “Hearing your stories and knowing you’re part of their community can be incredibly inspiring. It helps them see beyond their current circumstance and imagine the possibilities for their futures.”

The presenters each noted they were grateful for what the first responders did for the community and appreciated their dedication to the job.

Each presenter was awarded with a certificate and challenge coins from the SCV Sheriff’s Station and Fire Department.

“This is a big deal, and certainly can see you guys, whatever your role is, being leaders in Santa Clarita,” said Diez.