LASD seeking public’s help to locate missing Canyon Country woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Canyon Country resident Harlie Jack, who was last seen Monday afternoon at 12:21 p.m. on the 27300 block of Sierra Highway.  

Jack, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds, was last seen wearing a black tank top and white ripped jeans. She is also described as having burgundy hair and green eyes, and a tattoo reading “R 10/13/65-7/6/22” on her left forearm.  

According to the LASD Nixle alert, “Jack’s family is concerned for her well-being.” 

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail, at 323-890-5500.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.  

