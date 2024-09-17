Learning Post Academy to host info meetings 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District is scheduled this week to host a pair of community information meetings about Learning Post Academy Independent Study School.

These online meetings will provide parents and guardians with the opportunity to learn more about the school’s flexible learning options and personalized support services.

“Learning Post Academy offers a high-quality education that empowers students to learn at their own pace and in a way that best suits their individual needs,” said a news release from the Hart district. “With experienced teachers and a supportive learning environment, students can explore their passions and achieve academic success.”

Learning Post Academy offers one-on-one support, flexible scheduling, online or in person options, dual enrollment, A-G coursework AP/honors/college classes through College of the Canyons and acceleration. The academy is open to students in grades 7-12, and is NCAA approved and accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

The two online meetings are scheduled as follows:

• 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Video call link: meet.google.com/nak-ngsr-ucx. Or, dial (US) +1 949-424-7667 PIN: ‪373 369 063#.

• 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday. Video call link: meet.google.com/uxq-ejzt-aju. Or, dial ‪(US) +1 540-669-0701 PIN: ‪437 490 452#.