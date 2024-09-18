Man arrested after brief pursuit Tuesday night 

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony evading Tuesday night after California Highway Patrol officers conducted a pursuit, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall office.

At 9:20 p.m., officers observed a “2006 Infiniti sedan traveling on southbound [Highway] 14, north of Via Princessa,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

Officers attempted to conduct an enforcement stop, and after the suspect failed to comply, officers followed the vehicle until it crashed on the transition from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Interstate 210.

The suspect then attempted to flee the scene, but was later found in an embankment and apprehended, according to Greengard.