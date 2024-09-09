Man arrested after shooting at grocery store

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported one man was in custody and a gun was recovered after a noninjury shooting outside a Valencia grocery store Monday.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials received the call around 7:40 a.m. regarding a shooting that had taken place in the parking lot outside the Whole Foods grocery store at 24130 Valencia Blvd.

Glass was shattered on the floor near the main entrance of the store around 9 a.m. but business was being conducted as usual inside and outside of the location.

Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said a 49-year-old man was arrested, and that a handgun and additional magazines were recovered by deputies.

A store employee confirmed there was a shooting and that no one was hurt, and there was no confrontation prior to the shooting.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said there was no one hurt but the cause was unknown and still a part of deputies’ active investigation.