Moving to Irving, TX: A Comprehensive Guide [2024] 

Few people know much about Irving, Texas, beyond its close ties to Dallas in the northwest. While most visitors to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex tend to focus on Irving’s northwestern neighbor, the insiders know what a gem the city really is.

Home to the iconic “Mustangs of Las Colinas,” one of the largest equestrian sculptures in the world, Irving is more than a dream destination for bronze statues.

The truth is that moving to Irving, TX, is one of the best things you can do in 2024, and this is with good reason.

What’s life in Irving, Texas like?

Let’s examine the different aspects of life in Irving and get a comprehensive guide to inform you about your move here.

An Ideal Location for GPS Brags

Irving’s location is a showstopper.

Smack dab in the middle of Dallas and Fort Worth; it’s like having two lively cities at your fingertips without actually living in them.

Living in Irving, which is only about 10 miles by road from Dallas, allows you access to one of the biggest economies in Texas. If you need to catch a flight, the DFW International Airport, which serves over 75 million passengers annually, is practically next door.

Note:

Also, it’s not uncommon to see real estate dealers try to sell you a location for its proximity to the airport.

A Spill of Job Opportunities

If job opportunities are a top priority for your move, then dialing up those movers Irving, TX, offers might be the best decision you’ll make this year to get that dream employment.

Irving is a powerhouse in the tech and finance sectors, with industry giants like Nokia America, Exxon Mobil, and Microsoft having significant operations here.

These major players contribute to a thriving job market, effectively making the city a magnet for professionals looking to advance their careers.

But this is not just talk. The numbers support this!

Irving ranks as the seventh fastest-growing city in the country, and its median household income surpasses the national median.

Median Household Income: $76,686

Unemployment Rate: 4.3%

Poverty Rate: 10.5%

While you may not be digging out pots of gold in the streets, you’ll thrive here if you’re into manufacturing, retail, construction, or offer professional and technical services.

Taxes — The Government’s Cut

When it comes to taxes, Irving will not give you much of a headache.

The well-known Texas tax environment spills over into Irving as the city does not levy a state income tax (just like other cities in Texas).

So, if you want a great answer to the question, ‘Why move to Irving?’ There you go — no state income tax!

However, what you don’t pay the state, you pay as property tax. Property taxes in Irving are something to consider. The city’s average effective property tax rate is slightly above the national average, but it’s consistent with many other Texas cities.

Property Tax Rate: 2.16%

Sales Tax Rate: 8.25%

Affordable Living: A Penny For Luxury

Irving is a city where your dollars stretch like a yogi or a pair of Texas cowboy boots — relative affordability is one of the benefits of living in Irving.

When it comes to housing, home sweet home is sweeter in Irving. The median home price here is less than the national average by a delicious 4%. That’s like getting a built-in discount on your dream home.

Average Rent: $1,505

Median Home Value: $400,100

Among the Texas trio cities of Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth, Irving is the budget-friendly edge that balances it all.

Even though the cost of living is 3% higher than the national average, you can still live large without feeling like you’re shrinking your bank account.

The overall cost of living is a smidge higher than the national average. But who cares when you’re saving big bucks on housing and groceries? Speaking of groceries, get ready to fill your cart to the brim because food prices are a whopping 5% lower here.

Essentially, Irving is your golden ticket to living the Texas dream.

This is Irving, Texas — A Diverse Community and Culture Quilt

If you ever wanted to move to a place where the ethnicities are a bubbling cauldron of diverse beauty, moving to Irving, Texas, should be tops on your to-do list for 2024.

With 256,684 residents, including Hispanics, Whites, Asians, and Blacks, you will introduce yourself to a world of languages, food, and traditions.

Say hello as tacos, sushi, and barbecue co-exist peacefully.

Although it may sound like a brag, Irving boasts tens, if not hundreds, of events every year. From the lively annual Canal Fest to a slew of cultural festivals like the Hispanic Heritage Festival, these events spotlight the many vibrant communities calling Irving home.

Education

As a family person, you can find comfort in knowing that Irving is serious about shaping young minds.

The schools here, especially in the Valley Ranch area, understand the importance of acquiring knowledge. For instance, the Irving Independent School District (ISD) is home to over 33,000 eager students who work hard to bring their A-game.

That’s not all: the student-teacher ratio is 14:1, even better than the state average of 15:1.

But is Irving, Texas, a good place to live alone with your family for this reason?

Well, yes. The ISD isn’t just about hitting the books; there are STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) programs to get the creative juices flowing. A few of the best schools include:

Uplift Education-North Hills Prep Middle School

Canyon Ranch El

Valley Ranch El

Great Hearts Irving Upper School

Guess what? Irving isn’t just for kids’ education. The University of Dallas is all about the liberal arts, while North Lake College offers practical skills and degrees that won’t break the bank.

Entertainment in Irving

Only a few cities in Texas live it up, like Irving.

Moving to Irving, TX, means if you’re not catching a concert or comedy show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, you’re cheering your favorite sports team on at the AT&T Stadium.

Perhaps that’s not enough: if you love the outdoors, expect thrills from the miles of hiking and biking trails as well as beautiful parks like Centennial Park.

A few other places you can visit for premium entertainment in Irving include:

The Irving Arts Center

The Irving Aquatic Center

Ruth Paine House Museum

Mandalay Canal

Texas Greenbelt Trinity River Trail

Las Colinas Flower Clock

Excellent Public Transportation

Not in the mood to drive around Irving? You have nothing to worry about.

The city’s public transportation game is on point, thanks to DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit). With DART, getting to both Dallas and Fort Worth is a piece of cake.

Even better? You get access to public transportation at a jaw-dropping 14% lower price tag than the national average. The DART Orange Line even zips you straight into downtown Dallas, making your commute a total breeze.

Crime Rate

When it comes to safety, Irving holds its own with an overall crime rate that’s lower than the national average.

While you’re less likely to be a victim of a violent crime, you may want to guard your nickels and assets. Your chances of falling victim to either violent or property crime sits around 1 in 31 — a slightly higher than average chance.

Crime Category Irving Median Texas Median National Median Violent Crime 3.35 4.32 4.0 Property Crime 25.32 23.0 20.0

Final Thoughts — Moving to Irving, TX

In a nutshell, moving to Irving, TX, could be the biggest move you make in 2024.

The city offers a fantastic blend of affordability, opportunities, and fun. Whether you’re drawn by the job market teeming with big-name companies or sold by the idea of being at the center of it all, Irving is a place that promises an excellent quality of life for a penny of your worth.

So, start the planning process now and be sure to hit up pro movers to help you relocate.