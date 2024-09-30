Neighbor dispute over RV shed heads to City Hall 

A dispute among neighbors over plans to build a second recreational vehicle structure is headed to Santa Clarita City Hall on Tuesday after an appeal was filed.

An Aden Avenue resident received permits in May from the city’s Planning Division to build a second accessory structure in the rear of his single-family home in the 24700 block.

A couple of neighbors have cried foul, arguing in the appeal that the structure violates the Placerita Canyon Special Standards District and an additional 800-square-foot, 19-foot structure would really disrupt the aesthetic for the residential neighborhood of million-dollar homes.

The single-item agenda for the meeting in Council Chambers calls for the Planning Commission to consider approving Stephen Bradley’s request for “a second accessory structure for a recreational vehicle garage,” which was the city’s initial decision.

In a four-page appeal that cost more than $4,300 and quotes Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas on the concept of public welfare, Eugene “Del” Nelson, a Placeritos Boulevard neighbor, writes the city’s precedent here could “fill the city’s UR-1 suburbs with ‘Tin Can’ RV garages.”

Referring to the request to build the shed and ones like it, in his appeal, the resident argues that the city told him there are five similar applications to build aluminum structures for RVs. Planning Division staff was not immediately available Monday to provide information on the other locations where the permits have been requested.

City planning officials put together a list of dozens of regulations that must be followed for the construction of a new 45-foot long by 18-foot wide and 17-foot, 6-inch tall (810-square-foot) detached accessory structure (recreational vehicle garage) in the rear yard of Bradley’s home. The approval sets a maximum height of 19 feet.

“Besides the look of this large, cheap, industrial-type structure so close to us, the noise from rain and wind on the structure will be significant,” wrote neighbors Tom and Laurie Ozanich, who live adjacent to Bradley in the 22100 block of Placeritos Boulevard and endorsed Nelson’s appeal. “I work in sound for the film industry and have a home office in the corner of our house closest to the proposed building. This will no doubt impact my ability to use my office during rain or our frequent windy days.”

The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the Planning Division staff recommendation and hear public comment.