New trial scheduled for Valencia bar shooting 

A new trial has been set for a convicted felon who claimed self-defense in a shooting outside the Valencia mall, after a jury failed to agree on attempted murder and assault charges in the Halloween 2022 incident.

Isaac Rashad Clark, 25, of Lancaster, who had prior felony arrests, was convicted of three weapons charges Aug. 8, after a nearly three-week trial and two days of deliberation.

The defense did not dispute that Clark fired the shots that struck the victim outside the bar, following a confrontation that happened inside during a costume party at the now-closed night spot, Black ‘N’ Blue Restaurant.

However, defense attorney Jaaye Person-Lynn raised doubt with the jury over the circumstances behind the shooting and whether the victim was threatening the shooter prior to the shots being fired.

Deputy District Attorney Shareen Nazimi argued that the defendant waited outside for the victim, goading him into a confrontation from outside the bar, which was shown in nearby security footage.

Clark shot the victim as the victim was coming at him, claiming to have fired multiple warning shots first.

The jurors asked several questions and then reconvened Aug. 8 before declaring they could not decide on the more serious charges.

Now Clark will face a new jury for the two remaining charges in October. The trial is scheduled to start the day after a readiness hearing on Oct. 8.

Clark’s previous convictions made it illegal for him to be in possession of a handgun or ammunition.

Clark was sentenced to 16 months in an L.A. County jail for felony grand theft a little over a year before the shooting.

He also pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge in connection with a DUI allegation in 2017, a battery conviction in 2019 connected to a domestic violence allegation and a June 2019 conviction for grand theft connected to a robbery allegation, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.

Clark remains in custody in lieu of more than $2 million bail. He has not been sentenced for his weapons convictions, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.